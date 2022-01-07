ASML says still determining impact of Berlin factory fire

AMSTERDAM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - ASML Holding (ASML.AS), a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Friday that a fire at one of its factories in Berlin would have limited impact on its production this year.

In a statement, ASML said that the Jan. 3 fire would not affect output or revenues for its DUV lithography systems. It said it was still determining what impact if any it would have on delivery of its most advanced EUV systems. read more

"We are still in the process of completing the recovery plan for this production area and determining how to minimize any potential impact for our EUV customers, both in our output plan and in our field service," the company said.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

