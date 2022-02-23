ASML seeking alternative sources for neon gas amid Ukraine crisis

The company logo of Dutch chipmakers ASML is seen on the headquarters in Veldhoven, October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV(ASML.AS), a key supplier to computer chip makers, is examining alternative sources for the small amount of neon it uses in its factories in case a conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts supplies.

Although Ukraine is the world's biggest producer of neon, ASML sources less than 20% of the gas from it uses from those countries, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Neon is a key material used in the gas-phase lasers used in chipmaking, and prices soared during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2014.

Most of the world's semiconductors are manufactured in Asia, where ASML had 85% of its sales in 2021. The company's key customers include TSMC, Samsung and Intel.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens

