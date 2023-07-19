Atos, tech giants join forces on ethernet consortium

July 19 (Reuters) - A group of tech industry actors including Meta (META.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Intel (INTC.O) and France's Atos (ATOS.PA) have teamed up to form an ethernet consortium in a bid to build up networks suited for artificial intelligence, Atos announced on Wednesday.

The consortium will work on minimizing communication stack changes while maintaining and promoting ethernet interoperability, is said in a statement.

Other founding members include AMD, Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, and HPE.

Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont, editing by Tassilo Hummel

