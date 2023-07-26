Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta $14 mln for undisclosed data collection

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O) to pay fines totalling A$20 million ($14 million) for collecting user data through an application purporting to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.

Australia's Federal Court also ordered Meta, through its subsidiaries Facebook Israel and the now-discontinued app, Onavo, to pay A$400,000 in legal costs to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which brought the civil lawsuit.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Tom Hogue

