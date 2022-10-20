Australia's Medibank says it has been contacted by hackers















Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said on Thursday it was contacted by a criminal group claiming to have stolen data, including names and phone numbers, among other details, of customers in light of the cyber attack it suffered a week ago.

The health insurer said that the cyber incident was now being investigated by the Australian Federal Police.

