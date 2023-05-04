Australia's Medibank served with class-action suit regarding cyber incident

A woman walks past a branch of the Australian health insurer Medibank Private in Sydne
A woman walks past a branch of the Australian health insurer Medibank Private in Sydney October 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

May 5 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said on Friday a class action suit has been filed against it by Slater & Gordon related to the cybercrime incident last year in which personal data of current and former customers was leaked on the dark web.

Medibank said it would defend the proceedings.

Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

