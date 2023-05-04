Australia's Medibank served with class-action suit regarding cyber incident















May 5 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said on Friday a class action suit has been filed against it by Slater & Gordon related to the cybercrime incident last year in which personal data of current and former customers was leaked on the dark web.

Medibank said it would defend the proceedings.

