Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms giant Optus on Monday confirmed that personal information and at least one valid form of identification of about 1.2 million customers was compromised in a cyber breach it faced last month.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur











