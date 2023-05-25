Autodesk's quarterly revenue rises 8% on higher customer signups















May 25 (Reuters) - Design software maker Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O) posted an 8% increase in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as customer signups rose.

The company, whose AutoCAD software is used by construction, engineering and manufacturing companies, said its subscription plan sales surged 10% during the quarter.

Its portfolio, which also includes software Revit and Fusion 360, caters to diverse end-market customers.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue between $1.32 billion and $1.33 billion. Analysts expected $1.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Autodesk now expects its annual per-share profit to be between $7.07 and $7.41, compared with $6.98 to $7.32 projected earlier.

Revenue and adjusted profit for the quarter ended April 30 were $1.27 billion and $1.55 per share, respectively, both in line with analysts' expectations.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company rose marginally after the bell. The stock has gained nearly 6% so far this year.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











