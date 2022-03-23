Factbox: Automakers securing battery raw materials

China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles are seen at the Gigafactory of electric carmaker Tesla Inc in Shanghai, China December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

March 23 (Reuters) - A spike in demand for electric vehicles (EV) in the global markets is encouraging automakers such Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) to secure raw materials needed for making batteries.

Following are some of the deals major automakers have announced with suppliers and miners:

China's Ganfeng Lithium Co (002460.SZ) will supply battery-grade lithium for three years starting 2022. Volumes were not disclosed. Ganfeng is the third largest lithium supplier in the world. read more

Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL.AX) will supply 26,000 to 32,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium chemicals for initial six-year starting 2026. read more

MoU with Terrafame, a Finnish nickel and cobalt miner, to supply nickel sulphate. Quantities and timeline not disclosed. (t.ly/iRZm)

BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) will supply nickel sulphate from Western Australia to a battery-making joint venture between Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Panasonic (6752.T). Details were not disclosed. read more

GM will make a "multimillion-dollar investment" in and help develop Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Ltd's Hell's Kitchen geothermal brine project near California's Salton Sea. The project could be producing 60,000 tonnes of lithium - enough to make roughly 6 million EVs - by mid-2024. read more

Partners with startup Redwood Materials to form a "closed loop" or circular supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, from raw materials to recycling. read more

Reporting by Nilanjana Basu, Yuvraj Malik and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

