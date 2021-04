A man walks past the logo of Chinese automobile maker GAC Group at the company headquarters in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China October 24, 2019. Picture taken October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

China's GAC (601238.SS) plans to roll out its first vehicle model with autonomous driving functions developed with Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) after 2024, GAC's general manager told reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday.

Feng Xingya also said that GAC aims for half of its sales to be electric in 2035, with hybrid cars accounting for the rest.

