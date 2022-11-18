Bahamas regulator says it assumed control of digital assets of FTX















Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said on Thursday it has ordered all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) transferred to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission for safekeeping.

"Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors of FDM," the commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler











