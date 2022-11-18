Bahamas regulator says it assumed control of digital assets of FTX

The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said on Thursday it has ordered all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) transferred to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission for safekeeping.

"Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors of FDM," the commission said in a statement.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

