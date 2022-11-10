Bahamas securities regulators freeze assets of FTX's unit















Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Securities Commission Of the Bahamas said on Thursday it had frozen assets of FTX Digital Markets, a subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange.

The regulator said it had also suspended the registration and applied to the Supreme Court of The Bahamas for the appointment of a provisional liquidator of FTX Digital Markets Ltd.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











