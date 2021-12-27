Baidu's Jidu Auto to mass produce its 'robot' electric vehicles in 2023

Xia Yiping, chief executive officer of Jidu Auto, an electric vehicle (EV) joint venture by Baidu and Geely, attends an interview with Reuters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said Jidu Auto would start mass production of its first "robot" electric vehicles (EV) in 2023.

Jidu, an electric vehicle venture between China's tech giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, would make EVs that are of the autonomous Level-four, which needs no human intervention, Li said at Baidu's annual developers' conference on Monday.

