TechnologyBarcelona's Mobile World Congress in June to go ahead as planned, GSMA says

Reuters
GSMA's CEO John Hoffman and Director General of the GSMA Mats Granryd attend a news conference on the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC21) in the Fira of Barcelona, Spain May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The organizers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering, said on Thursday the conference would go ahead as planned as Spanish authorities approved its health and safety plan.

The Congress is scheduled to be held in Barcelona from June 28 to July 1. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 70% of the roughly 600 speakers at the conference will be physically present, said the GSMA, the industry association that hosts the congress.

