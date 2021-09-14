Skip to main content

Technology

Battery recycling firm Redwood looks to build manufacturing site in N.America

1 minute read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Battery recycling startup Redwood Materials said on Tuesday it was looking for a new location to build its North American battery materials manufacturing facility, as it aims to expand its base in the region and ramp up production.

The new site, which Redwood plans to announce by early next year, will aim to manufacture 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year of cathode active materials (CAM) for one million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025, it said.

CAMs are needed for the production of lithium-ion batteries in EVs.

"By 2030, to 500 GWh/year of cathode active materials which would enable enough batteries to power five million electric vehicles or nearly half of the U.S. annual vehicle production," Redwood said in a blog post.

The announcement comes months after Redwood, co-founded by a former Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) executive J.B. Straubel, said it had raised $700 million from a group of high-profile fund managers, including T. Rowe Price, Baillie Gifford and Fidelity. read more

Established in 2017, the Nevada-based firm aims to recover and refine critical materials, such as nickel, cobalt and lithium, to slash the cost and carbon footprint of battery production while reducing mining of those raw materials, according to Straubel.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 11:19 AM UTC

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push

Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to show new iPhone and Apple Watch models with slight upgrades, and analysts expect that wireless carriers will play an outsized role in the annual show as they try to entice consumers into 5G plans.

Technology
Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content
Technology
Cyber arms dealer exploits new iPhone software vulnerability, affecting most versions, say researchers
Technology
China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars
Technology
China aims for 'civilised' internet with focus on 'socialist values' - Xinhua