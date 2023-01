Battery startup Britishvolt applies to appoint administrators

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - UK battery startup Britishvolt has made an application to appoint administrators, a court document showed on Tuesday.

It had previously outlined plans for a 3.8 billion pound ($4.64 billion) 38 gigawatt-hour plant in England's industrial north to build electric vehicle batteries.

($1 = 0.8189 pounds)

Reporting by Michael Holden and Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











