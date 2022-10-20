BE Semiconductor sees Q4 revenue drop as demand weakens















Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) (BESI.AS) forecast on Thursday a fall in fourth-quarter revenue, the latest semiconductor company to give a downbeat outlook as concerns grow about weakening demand for electronic devices.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment said it expected revenue to drop 15% to 25% in the fourth quarter, compared with the third-quarter figure of 168.8 million euros ($165 million).

The group's revenue for the July-Sept. period of 168.8 million euros, a 21.1% decrease from the previous quarter, at the high end of the 20-30% range forecast in July.

BESI attributed the fall to lower shipments for mobile applications reflecting seasonal influences and softer market conditions for computing applications.

Lower demand by Chinese subcontractors and reduced sales for high-end mobile applications were partially offset by increased automotive and hybrid bonding shipments, it added.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; editing by Josephine Mason and Uttaresh.V











