1 minute read
BE Semiconductor sees higher Q1 revenues on strong order intake
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) (BESI.AS) on Friday forecast a rise in first-quarter revenues, citing a strong order intake and leading semiconductor firms' higher investment plans.
The Dutch company, which designs and manufactures semiconductor equipment, sees revenue growth of around 15% in the January-March period from 171.7 million euros ($195.17 million) in the previous quarter.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Milla Nissi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.