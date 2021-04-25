Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Beijing city fines online education firms for false advertising

Yew Tian
1 minute read

Beijing city has fined four online education agencies 500,000 yuan ($76,988) each for misleading customers with false advertising, the local market regulator said on Sunday.

GSX Techedu Inc (GSX.N), TAL Education Group (TAL.N), Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd (1797.HK) and Gaosi were given the maximum fine for falsely claiming that the price for its online courses before discount was much higher than it actually was, the regulator said.

Chinese authorities are playing catch up in the regulation of online learning platforms. Earlier this month, the education ministry forbade online education firms from offering minors live-streamed courses and games at night, to ensure children get enough sleep.

($1 = 6.4945 Chinese yuan renminbi)

