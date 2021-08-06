Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Beijing prosecutors file lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode'

2 minute read
1/3

WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Beijing prosecutors filed a civil public-interest lawsuit against a Tencent (0700.HK) subsidiary on Friday, saying the "youth mode" on the company's popular social messaging app WeChat does not comply with laws protecting minors.

The lawsuit was filed by Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Procuratorate against Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co Ltd, according to a filing posted onJCRB.com, a website run by China’s top prosecutor.

The filing did not say how WeChat's "youth mode" broke Chinese law.Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WeChat's "youth mode", when turned on, limits young users' access to some games and functions, such as payments or finding nearby friends.

Chinese authorities have called for minors to be better protected from online dangers, a sentiment echoed by state media this week which criticised the video gaming industry as well as online platforms that help promote celebrity culture.

Tencent on Tuesday announced new curbs on minors' access to its flagship video game, "Honor of Kings", after its shares were battered by a state media article that described online games as "spiritual opium". read more

Reuters reported in April, citing people familiar with the matter, that China is preparing a substantial fine for Tencent as part of its sweeping antitrust clampdown on the country's internet giants, but it is likely to be less than the record $2.75 billion penalty imposed on Alibaba (9988.HK).

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Beijing, and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong Editing by Susan Fenton and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:07 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Didi in talks with state-backed Westone to hand over data control-sources

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) is in talks with state-owned information security firm Westone (002268.SZ) to handle its data management and monitoring activities, sources said, as part of its efforts to placate domestic regulators.

TechnologyBeijing prosecutors file lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode'
TechnologyHuawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters
TechnologyCryptoexchange Binance to stop Hong Kong users trading derivatives
TechnologyWeibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars