Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyBerlin’s IFA consumer tech fair cancelled as coronavirus lingers

Reuters
2 minute read

Organisers on Wednesday called off this year’s IFA consumer technology trade fair in Berlin, saying the lingering coronavirus pandemic had made it impossible to organise an in-person event.

The September show traditionally kicks off the year-end shopping season with global brands showcasing the latest smartphones, flat-screen TVs and voice-activated digital home assistants to as many as 240,000 visitors.

Last year, IFA staged a limited event for the trade and media only but, with the halls of Berlin's sprawling trade fair grounds only sparsely populated, any sense of excitement was lacking.

Rather than risk another flop, organisers chose to call off this year's show a few months ahead of time. Next year's event will be held on Sept. 2-6, 2022.

"Containing the global pandemic, including the introduction of vaccination programs, as well as the resumption of international travel, did not take place at the hoped-for pace," said Martin Ecknig, CEO of hosts Messe Berlin.

"In view of this development, this difficult and disappointing decision was inevitable."

The Mobile World Congress, another big trade fair, pushed back this year’s gathering in Barcelona to the end of June after cancelling last year’s show. Several exhibitors have said, however, that they will only take part online. read more

(This story corrects spelling of name of Messe Berlin CEO)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 2:43 PM UTCBitcoin slides below $40,000 after China’s new crypto ban

Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-1/2 month low as selling in digital coins intensified after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

TechnologyExplainer: What Beijing’s new crackdown means for crypto in China
TechnologyIs that Tom Hanks speaking in Japanese? No, it’s just AI
TechnologyWells Fargo to onboard active cryptocurrency strategy for rich clients
TechnologyAmpere announces custom computing cores as it courts cloud customers

Ampere Computing Llc, founded by former Intel Corp (INTC.O) President Renee James, said on Wednesday it will release a processor next year featuring its own custom-designed computing cores, joining a small group of custom chip companies that includes Apple Inc (AAPL.O).