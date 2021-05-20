Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyBerlin's Trade Republic raises funds at $5 billion valuation

Reuters
2 minute read

Trade Republic, one of a crop of European online brokerages that have drawn comparisons with Robinhood, said on Thursday it had raised $900 million from investors at a valuation of more than $5 billion.

Trade Republic, which was founded six years ago in Berlin and counts over a million customers in Germany, France and Austria, said the Series C round was led by Sequoia, the Silicon Valley investor that recently opened an office in London.

Like Robinhood, which has spawned a new class of U.S. retail investor that has powered the latest bull market in stocks, Trade Republic offers commission-free investment via an easy-to-use smartphone app.

Trade Republic offers free exchange-traded fund savings plans and commission-free investing in shares and cryptocurrencies. It now has assets under management of 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion).

"Fifty percent of Trade Republic’s customers, over 500,000 people, have never invested in capital markets before in their life," said co-founder Thomas Pischke.

Joining the investment round were TCV and Thrive Capital, as well as existing investors Accel, Founders Fund, Creandum and Project A.

($1 = 0.8209 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 10:12 AM UTCByteDance founder to step down as CEO, hand over to college roommate

Zhang Yiming will step down as chief executive of TikTok-owner ByteDance, leaving the task of navigating a rising number of Big Tech regulations worldwide to college roommate, long-time colleague and current human resources head Liang Rubo.

TechnologyBitcoin’s star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
TechnologyTencent Q1 profit rises 65% as online gaming revenue climbs
TechnologyGoogle appeals court order to unblock YouTube account of sanctioned businessman
TechnologyEvery second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food