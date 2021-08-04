Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Betsy Cohen's SPAC to take tech firm Pico public in $1.75 bln deal

2 minute read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen's special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has agreed to merge with technology services firm Pico in a deal that gives the combined entity an equity value of $1.75 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Since last year, Cohen has clinched a series of such deals with high profile names including boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP.O), payments provider Payoneer (PAYO.O) and Israel's online stock brokerage eToro.

New York-based Pico's deal with Cohen's FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp (FTAA.O) will result in proceeds of $450 million for the combined company, and is supported by a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round of $200 million.

The PIPE investors include Golden Gate Capital and Wellington Management

Pico provides a number of technology services to the financial markets community, including infrastructure hosting and market data. Its customers include Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Tokyo Stock Exchange, among others.

SPACs - publicly-traded companies with no business operations - use the money from their initial public offerings to buy a private company and take it public. FTAC Athena raised $250 million in its IPO in February.

After the transaction closes in late 2021, Pico will trade on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 9:59 AM UTCRothschild-backed RIT co-leads funding for crypto platform Aspen Digital

RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L), the investment trust founded by Jacob Rothschild, is co-leading a funding round for crypto investment platform Aspen Digital intended to finance the creation of an online platform that would give wealthy investors a single portal to manage crypto investments.

TechnologyBrazil retailers hunt for M&A deals to compete for e-commerce dominance
TechnologySony posts record Q1 profit on pandemic demand for devices and content
TechnologyHuawei CFO's U.S. extradition case begins final weeks of hearings in Canadian court
TechnologyThales to sell signalling business to Hitachi in $2 bln deal