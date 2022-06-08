BGC Partners plans crypto exchange by Q1 2023, says CEO

Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale brokerage BGC Partners Inc (BGCP.O) is building a cryptocurrency exchange that will compete against digital asset exchanges like FTX and Binance, Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday.

The exchange will be ready for operation by the first quarter of 2023, he told a financial industry conference in New York held by Piper Sandler.

