Biden administration holding meetings with chips companies, source says

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. chip companies are holding meetings with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and key White House officials Monday as they discuss China policy, a source told Reuters.

On Friday, Reuters reported the chief executives of Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) were planning to visit Washington this week, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The source told Reuters Monday the companies are having separate meetings with Raimondo, National Economic Council director Lael Brainard, and National Security Council director Jake Sullivan.

