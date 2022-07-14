Biden administration reviewing China chip export policies, official says

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is reviewing policies for the export of some semiconductor chips to China to ensure that advanced technological know-how does not ending up in Beijing, a top Commerce Department official said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"I'm conducting a complete review over those policies...right now," said Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, where he oversees restrictions on exports to countries like Russia and China. "And there's also an interagency process looking at this. So there is a redline on what we would allow the Chinese to access," he added.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Alexandra Alper

