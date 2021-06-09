Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Biden to issue order to address data collection in apps like WeChat, TikTok -- sources

1 minute read

A reflection of the U.S. flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden is close to issuing a new executive order targeting personal data collection by apps like Chinese-owned WeChat and TikTok, according to people familiar with the matter.

The order would replace bans issued last year under then-President Donald Trump on Tencent's WeChat, a messaging app, and Bytedance's video-sharing app Tiktok that have been blocked by U.S. courts, one of the people said.

The new order, which could be issued as early as Wednesday, is expected to address concerns about sensitive personal data without targeting any specific company, the person said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 3:01 PM UTCU.S. withdrawing Trump executive orders that sought to ban TikTok, WeChat

President Joe Biden is withdrawing a series of executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok and ordering a new Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps, the White House said Wednesday.

TechnologyIn a world first, El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender
TechnologyMarket power of Siri, Alexa, Google a concern, EU regulators say
TechnologyFastly blames software bug for major global internet outage
TechnologyLeading crypto exchanges scout entry into India despite potential ban