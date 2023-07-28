Biden plans to sign order curbing US tech investments in China by mid-August -Bloomberg

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to sign an executive order to limit critical U.S. technology investments in China by mid-August, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

The order would focus on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, Bloomberg reported, adding that it would not affect any existing investments and would only prohibit certain transactions.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Tim Ahmann

