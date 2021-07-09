Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden pressed Putin in call to act on ransomware attacks -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action to disrupt groups conducting ransomware attacks from Russia, the White House said.

"President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware," the White House said in a statement on the call between the two leaders.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann

