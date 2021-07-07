Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden says he will know more on Thursday about attempted RNC hack

Kaseya's webpage is seen through magnifying glass in front of displayed binary code in this illustration taken, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the attempted hack of the Republican National Committee.

Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese

