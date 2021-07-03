Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack

1 minute read

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's "initial thinking" is that Russian hackers were not behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses, President Joe Biden said Saturday.

Biden said "we're not certain" who is behind the attack. "The initial thinking was it was not the Russian government but we're not sure yet," he said.

Biden said he had directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate, and the United States will respond if they determine Russia is to blame.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:05 PM UTCCyber attack against U.S. IT provider forces Swedish chain to close 800 stores

The Swedish Coop grocery store chain closed all its 800 stores on Saturday after a ransomware attack on an American IT provider left it unable to operate its cash registers.

TechnologyFacebook, Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector
TechnologyBiden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack
TechnologyWhat's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources