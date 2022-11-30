Biden to visit Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC's Arizona plant on Dec. 6-White House















WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to travel to Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC’s (TGLL.UL) Arizona facility on Dec. 6, the White House said.

"The President will visit TSMC and discuss how his economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains, and creating good-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country," the White House said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Alexandra Alper











