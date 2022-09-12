Binance-backed WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A representation of cryptocurrency is seen in front of Binance logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, owned by the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday that India's financial crime-fighting agency has unfrozen the bank accounts of the unit after more than a month in a case involving suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.