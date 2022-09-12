1 minute read
Binance-backed WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, owned by the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday that India's financial crime-fighting agency has unfrozen the bank accounts of the unit after more than a month in a case involving suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.