Binance to convert users' USDC into its own stablecoin

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A representation of cryptocurrency is seen in front of Binance logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it is introducing "BUSD Auto-Conversion," which will be used to convert any existing user balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD) into its own stablecoin.

The move is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, the company said in a statement.

Binance said it will remove and cease any trading on spot pairs that include USDC, USDP and TUSD; it will start the conversion on Sept. 29.

USDC, which is principally operated by Circle Internet Financial and is the second largest stablecoin, has a nearly $51.9 billion market capitalization. Binance's stablecoin, BUSD, is valued at about $19.4 billion, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko.

USDC products affected include saving accounts, DeFi staking subscriptions and crypto loans, which will be closed and liquidated on Sept. 23.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.