Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Future of Money

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao says its U.S. crypto exchange arm targets IPO in three years -The Information

1 minute read

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance's founder and chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao said that its U.S. arm could have an initial public offering in the next three years, The Information reported on Wednesday.

"Binance.US is just going to do what Coinbase did," Zhao said, according to the report.

Binance.US is also set to close on a large private fundraising round in the next two months that should reduce his control of the board, Zhao said in an Zoom interview with The Information.

Binance generated $800 million to $1 billion in profit last year, according to Zhao, the report added.

Last month, Brian Brooks, chief executive of the U.S. arm of the cryptocurrency exchange resigned just three months after taking up the role. read more

The exchange has come under pressure from regulators across the world due to concerns over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers. read more

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Future of Money

Future of Money · 1:49 AM UTC

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao says its U.S. crypto exchange arm targets IPO in three years -The Information

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance's founder and chief executive officer Changpeng Zhao said that its U.S. arm could have an initial public offering in the next three years, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Future of Money
U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 bln cryptocurrency fraud
Future of Money
'We don't know it': Salvadorans fret over looming bitcoin adoption
Future of Money
Robinhood says SEC reviewing share sale filing
Future of Money
Australia may mandate low-cost debit card system for payments