Binance unit plans bid for Singapore crypto license

Illustration shows Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies
Smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on keyboard in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 2 (Reuters) - Binance's custody unit Ceffu said on Thursday it is planning to apply for a permit to offer payment services in Singapore, as the crypto exchange makes another attempt to function in the crypto-friendly city-state.

"Once the relevant amendments to the Payment Services Act go live and the application for a custody license opens, Ceffu will make its official application with the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore)," the unit's Vice President Athena Yu said in a statement to Reuters.

The unit, launched in 2021, was recently rebranded to Ceffu from Binance Custody.

Late last year U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase, Crypto.com and DBS Vickers - brokerage run by Singapore's largest bank DBS (DBSM.SI) - received similar approval from the central bank to offer payment services in the country.

Binance has earlier faced challenges in Singapore. Its affiliate Binance Asia Services withdrew a local license application in December 2021 without giving a reason beyond "strategic, commercial and developmental" considerations.

Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina, Mrinmay Dey and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next