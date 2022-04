Binance's U.S. unit valued at $4.5 bln in seed funding round

A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Binance logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 6 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance's U.S. unit said on Wednesday it had raised over $200 million in a seed funding round, at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion.

The company said RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, and Circle Ventures were among the investors in the funding round.

Binance said it will use the funds to invest in its spot trading platform and toward the development of new products and services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.