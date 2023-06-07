Binance.US pauses OTC trading, says deposits and withdrawals functioning as normal
June 7 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance.US said on Wednesday it has decided to pause its over-the-counter trading portal, adding that deposits and withdrawals continue to function as normal.
U.S. regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday for allegedly operating a "web of deception".
Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
