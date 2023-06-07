Binance.US pauses OTC trading, says deposits and withdrawals functioning as normal

Binance logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken
Binance logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 7 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance.US said on Wednesday it has decided to pause its over-the-counter trading portal, adding that deposits and withdrawals continue to function as normal.

U.S. regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday for allegedly operating a "web of deception".

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

