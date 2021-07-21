Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000

A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile.

Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since June on Tuesday at $29,296. Bitcoin is worth less than half its April record high of $64,895.22. Ether rose 4% to $1,862.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

