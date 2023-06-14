Bitcoin falls 3.7% to $24,987
June 14 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 3.65% to $24,987 at 2103 GMT on Wednesday, losing $947 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 19.5% from the year's high of $31,035 on April 14.
Ether , the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped 5.36% to $1,646.1, losing $93.3 from its previous close.
Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
