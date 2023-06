June 23 (Reuters) - Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency, hit a one-year high on Friday at $31,458, capping off a week of gains helped in part by BlackRock's (BLK.N) plans to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) even as the digital asset sector faces U.S. regulatory scrutiny.

Bitcoin was last up 3.39% at $30,903.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington















