Bitcoin last down 5.1% at $38,391.36

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 26 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 5.1% to $38,391.36 on Tuesday, down $2,229.82 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 16% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 5.6% to $2,837.45 on Tuesday, losing $168.25 from its previous close.

Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

