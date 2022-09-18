1 minute read
Bitcoin once again slips below $20,000
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54% to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.
Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.2 % to $1,422.1 on Sunday, losing $47 from its previous close.
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean
