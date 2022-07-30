1 minute read
Bitcoin rises 3.4% to $24,584; up 39.7% from year low in June
July 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 3.36% to $24,584.24 at 1707 GMT on Saturday, adding $798.93 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest, best-known cryptocurrency, is up 39.7% from the year's low of $17,592.78, hit on June 18.
Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network,rose 0.61 % to $1,734.08 on Saturday, adding $10.46 to its previous close.
Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
