Bitcoin rises 3.4% to $24,584; up 39.7% from year low in June

A bitcoin representation is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 3.36% to $24,584.24 at 1707 GMT on Saturday, adding $798.93 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest, best-known cryptocurrency, is up 39.7% from the year's low of $17,592.78, hit on June 18.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network,rose 0.61 % to $1,734.08 on Saturday, adding $10.46 to its previous close.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

