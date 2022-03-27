Bitcoin rises 4.4 percent to $46,499

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

March 27 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 4.41% to $46,499.29 at 22:07 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,963.64 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 41.1% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 3.92% to $3,270.67 on Sunday, adding $123.45 to its previous close.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.