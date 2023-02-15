Bitcoin surges 8.3% above $24,000















Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin surged 8.31 % to $24,057 at 2038 GMT on Wednesday, adding $1,846 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 45.8% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 6.91% to $1,664.1 on Wednesday, adding $107.5 to its previous close.

