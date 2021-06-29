Bitcoin rises 5.4% to $36,361.69

Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

June 29 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.44% to $36,361.69 on Tuesday, adding $1,874.58 to its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 31.1% from the year's low of $27,734 hit on Jan. 4.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, gained 6.53% to $2,218.39, adding $135.93 to its previous close.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.