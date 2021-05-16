Skip to main content

TechnologyBitcoin rises 5.6% to $49,337.72

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Bitcoin rose 5.63 % to $49,337.72 by 0800 GMT on Sunday, adding $2,628.83 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 77.9% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4, and down 24% from the year's high of $64,895.22 hit on April 14.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 6.1 % to $3,868.42 by 0800 GMT on Sunday, adding $222.41 to its previous close.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 6:08 AM UTCTesla crash victim lauded 'full self-driving' in videos on Tiktok

A Tesla car driver killed in a recent accident in California praised the automaker's "full self-driving" features, and posted videos on his apparent Tiktok account, in which he appeared to drive with his hands off the wheel.

TechnologyBitcoin rises 5.6% to $49,337.72
TechnologyBiden revokes Trump order that sought to limit social media firms' protections
TechnologyMusk's bitcoin turnaround pleases some Tesla investors
Technology'Chaos Monkeys' author calls Apple's statement on his departure defamatory