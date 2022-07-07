Bitcoin rises 6.1% to $21,792

A neon logo of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen at the Crypstation cafe, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina May 5, 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

July 7 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.06% to $21,792.16 at 20:02 GMT on Thursday, adding $1,244.71 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 23.9% from the year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, climbed 5.21% to $1,247.79 on Thursday, adding $61.78 to its previous close.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber