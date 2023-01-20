Bitcoin rises 6.2 percent to $22,401















Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 6.24 % to $22,401 at 22:07 GMT on Friday, adding $1,315 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 35.8% from the year's low of $16,496 on Jan. 1. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.66 % to $1,639.2 on Friday, adding $87.8 to its previous close.

Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft











